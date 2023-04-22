Police: Man robbed 2 people, tried to rob 3rd near Rutgers University campus

Police: Man on bike robbed at least 3 people on Rutgers campus

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. -- Police say a man robbed two people and tried to rob a third near the Rutgers University campus Wednesday.

Rutgers University Police say around 3 p.m., a man on a bicycle tried to rob a woman near George and Hamilton streets before taking off emptyhanded.

A short time later, police say a man on a bicycle robbed a man walking near New and Kirkpatrick streets.

Police say in the third incident, a man on a bicycle brandished "an edged weapon" at a man walking near Louis and Hamilton streets and robbed him.

All three victims suffered minor injuries. Police did not say what was stolen.

Rutgers University Police say they believe they are searching for the same suspect in all three incidents, but they do not have a description.

Anyone with information is asked to call university police at 848-932-8025 or the New Brunswick Police at 732-745-5217.

University police remind students, faculty and staff that escorts to vehicles, campus residences and the university's mass transit system are available upon request by calling 732-932-7211.