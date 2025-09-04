Route 3 eastbound lanes closed in Clifton, N.J. due to dump truck crash

A crash on Route 3 in Clifton, New Jersey has all eastbound lanes closed for the early morning commute.

Authorities say a dump truck overturned shortly after 5:30 a.m. Thursday at the Main Ave. exit.

Chopper 2 is over the scene, where the delays stretch back to the Garden State Parkway.

Traffic is being detoured at the Passaic Ave. exit, and drivers should use Route 46 or Route 80 for alternate routes.

At this point, there's no word on what caused the crash or the extent of any injuries.

Check back soon for the latest updates on this developing story.