Route 3 eastbound lanes closed in Clifton, N.J. due to dump truck crash

By
Renee Anderson
Digital Producer, CBS New York
Renee Anderson is a digital producer at CBS New York, where she covers breaking news and other local stories. Before joining the team in 2016, Renee worked at WMUR-TV.
Renee Anderson

/ CBS New York

A crash on Route 3 in Clifton, New Jersey has all eastbound lanes closed for the early morning commute. 

Authorities say a dump truck overturned shortly after 5:30 a.m. Thursday at the Main Ave. exit. 

A crash on Route 3 in Clifton, New Jersey has all eastbound lanes closed for the early morning commute.  CBS News New York

Chopper 2 is over the scene, where the delays stretch back to the Garden State Parkway. 

Traffic is being detoured at the Passaic Ave. exit, and drivers should use Route 46 or Route 80 for alternate routes.   

At this point, there's no word on what caused the crash or the extent of any injuries. 

Check back soon for the latest updates on this developing story. 

