Roy Johnson and Devin Taylor, suspects in deadly Poughkeepsie hotel shooting, plead not guilty

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. -- The two men accused in a deadly hotel shooting in Poughkeepsie pleaded not guilty in court on Friday. 

Prosecutors say Roy Johnson fired dozens of shots in the parking lot and lobby at the Courtyard by Marriott on Oct. 2

Devin Taylor is accused of weapons possession after a rifle, ammunition and bomb-making materials were found in their room

Paul Kutz, a hotel guest in town for Marist College's family weekend, died after he was hit by a stray bullet. 

Johnson and Taylor are being held without bail. They're due back in court on Nov. 30. 

October 14, 2022

