Investigators doing deep dive into Poughkeepsie hotel shooting suspects' recent movements

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. -- New details have been revealed in the tragic shooting death of a Marist College parent, including a list of dangerous items police say the suspects had in a Dutchess County hotel room.

As CBS2's Tony Aiello reported Wednesday, the Courtyard by Marriott in Poughkeepsie is again welcoming guests. The glass shattered by bullets has been replaced.

A newly-released court document says suspect Roy Johnson Jr. fired at least two dozen shots inside and outside the lobby on Oct. 2. One fatally struck Paul Kutz of East Northport, a father of three who was grabbing coffee while staying at the hotel during Marist parents' weekend.

"We will spare no resource to bring those involved in this to accountability," Dutchess County Prosecutor Matthew Weishaupt said.

Investigators are doing a deep dive into the suspects' recent movements. A police report from the day before the shooting describes a man matching Johnson's description causing a commotion at a Holiday Inn near the Marriott.

CBS2 has learned Johnson was wanted for skipping court in Atlanta on drug and weapons charges.

On Sunday, court records say, Johnson was dressed in green shorts and a black ski mask and was "cursing and yelling while pacing in the lobby." When the clerk stopped him near the front desk, Johnson allegedly opened fire with a Glock handgun.

Records say a third party rented a room at the Marriott for Johnson and an accomplice, Devin Taylor.

Inside Room 143, cops found an AR-15-style rifle, loaded and operable, and a guitar case modified to hold the rifle, as well as two containers of Tannerite, which explodes when struck by gunfire, a so-called flash bang hand grenade, and a smoke bomb.

Investigators have not revealed what they believe the men may have been planning.

Johnson is being held without bail, while Taylor has not been able to make his bail of $500,000.

They're due in court on Friday for arraignment.