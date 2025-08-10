New York City's last migrant hotel will close in coming months, mayor says

New York City's last migrant hotel will be closing in the coming months, Mayor Eric Adams said Saturday.

The city started using the Row Hotel on Eighth Avenue in Hell's Kitchen as an emergency shelter for migrants and asylum seekers in 2022.

The mayor didn't give an exact date for the hotel's closure. He says the closure marks "yet another major milestone in our administration's recovery from this international humanitarian crisis."

Migrants continue to leave NYC's shelter system, mayor says

At the beginning of the year, the mayor announced a plan to close 53 migrant shelters by June as the number of asylum seekers arriving in the city continues to wane.

New York City has closed 64 emergency migrant sites, including all tent-based facilities, the mayor says.

Earlier this summer, the city shut down the migrant intake center at Manhattan's Roosevelt Hotel, saying the number of arrivals had dwindled to about 100 per week. At the height of the asylum seeker crisis, the intake center was helping about 4,000 migrants each week, the city said.

According to the mayor, the city has helped over 200,000 migrants leave the shelter system since 2022.