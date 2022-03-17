Watch CBS News

Police believe driver was trying avoid deer before crashing into utility pole, taking down power lines on Route 33 in Manalapan

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

MANALAPAN, N.J. -- A car crashed into a utility pole, taking down power lines and closing Route 33 in Manalapan, New Jersey on Thursday.

It happened around 9:30 a.m., but crews had to wait for about an hour for power to be turned off so they could rescue the driver.

The driver was taken to the hospital, but details on her injuries were not immediately released. Police said she might've been trying to avoid hitting a deer when she crashed.

Route 33 remained closed early Thursday afternoon while crews continued to clear the downed power lines.

March 17, 2022

