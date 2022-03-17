Police believe driver was trying avoid deer before crashing into utility pole, taking down power lines on Route 33 in Manalapan
MANALAPAN, N.J. -- A car crashed into a utility pole, taking down power lines and closing Route 33 in Manalapan, New Jersey on Thursday.
It happened around 9:30 a.m., but crews had to wait for about an hour for power to be turned off so they could rescue the driver.
The driver was taken to the hospital, but details on her injuries were not immediately released. Police said she might've been trying to avoid hitting a deer when she crashed.
Route 33 remained closed early Thursday afternoon while crews continued to clear the downed power lines.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.