Tanker truck crash shuts down Route 18 in Monmouth County

MARLBORO TOWNSHIP, N.J. -- A tanker truck crash shut down roads during Tuesday evening rush hour in Monmouth County.

It happened on Route 18 in Marlboro Township around 3:20 p.m.

The truck could be seen partially in a wooded area off the side of the road.

A school bus was also seen parked off the side of the road near the truck. It's unclear if the bus was involved and if any students were on board at the time.

Police say the driver of the truck was injured. No one else was hurt.

Both the northbound and southbound lanes of Route 18 are closed between Route 79 and Route 520 until further notice.

First published on December 12, 2023 / 5:47 PM EST

