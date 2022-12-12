Watch CBS News
Roundtable discussion Monday on resource navigation sites for asylum seekers

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- A roundtable discussion will be held Monday on new resources for asylum seekers in New York City

The mayor's Office of Immigrant Affairs will host the community event on the newly announced resource navigating satellite sites. 

Eight community-based organizations have been chosen and granted $2.1 million to run these sites. 

The meeting gets underway at 11 a.m. at the Asylum Seeker Resource Navigation Center on West 49th Street. 

