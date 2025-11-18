Nearly 40 people displaced from Roselle, N.J. fire that destroyed 3 homes, officials say

A five-alarm five that destroyed several homes in Roselle, New Jersey, on Monday night displaced more than 30 people.

Some residents said they lost everything.

Strong winds stoked fears of an even bigger spread

Officials said the fire started at a home on the 300 block of East 9th Avenue at around 5 p.m., and quickly spread to two other multi-family homes. The blaze burned for hours, with strong winds sparking fears that it would spread to even more homes.

One firefighter suffered minor injuries while battling that fire, officials said. The Red Cross was assisting 38 people from eight families.

Jamel Holley, Roselle's former mayor, said the community was coming together to donate diapers, food and clothing to those impacted.

"It is unfortunate, but I think what really brings it all together is just like the community spirit that brings everybody as one big happy family to try to just get them back on their feet," Holley said.

With smoke still rising from what's left of the homes on Tuesday, officials said firefighters would be on the scene for some time, keeping an eye on hot spots.

The cause of the blaze has not yet been determined.

"Me and my family, we're still alive. That's all that matters"

Resident Nicole Florence said she rushed her family out of their home just in time.

"I heard a sound, knock, knock, so hard on my door. Then the cop told me, 'There's a fire. Everybody has to move out,'" Florence said.

Minutes later, her home was destroyed, along with all their belongings.

"I would like to say thank God that we are going to be able to survive. Me and my family, we're still alive. That's all that matters for me, for now," Florence said.

Janylle Ramirez said five cats that she rescued were still missing Tuesday afternoon.

"I don't know where they are, if they're still in there. They're not even letting me go in there right now. I'm just really upset," Ramirez said.

Helpless neighbors said they could only watch the blaze and worry.

"It was really scary because it was very windy, and I was afraid that the leaves would come to my house and start another fire," neighbor Yocarini Vazquez said.