Fire burns 3 homes on Roselle, N.J. street, impacting at least 24 residents

At least two dozen people were displaced following a fire that spread across multiple home in Roselle, New Jersey, on Monday night.

Firefighters from multiple agencies responded to the blaze on East 9th Avenue, which broke out around 5 p.m., and worked for hours to put out the flames.

There were no reported injuries among residents. Officials said one firefighter was treated for smoke inhalation.

The American Red Cross said it is providing emergency assistance, including temporary lodging, food and clothing, to at least 24 people in need.

Officials have not yet released the cause of the fire.

"Everything was on fire"

Orange flames lit up the night sky. Residents said it was as scary up close as it looked on images captured by Chopper 2 over the scene.

"Flames on the attic, on all three houses. Everything was on fire," resident Janylle Ramirez said.

Ramirez said she came home from work and saw her house on fire.

"It was terrible. I cried my heart out," Ramirez said.

She said, thankfully, her parents and sister also weren't home at the time. Another family of five lives upstairs.

"My family is safe. The people upstairs are safe. I'm just worried about my five cats that are in the basement. I rescue cats. Material you can get back, but they're family, too," Ramirez said.

At the house next door, a firefighter was seen video on a ladder rescuing a cat.

"It was pretty heroic for them to be able to do that. Once they spotted the cat, they acted really quickly on it, and it was nice seeing them do that," said neighbor Angel Duran, who shot the footage.

"It spread fast"

"It's scary, sitting here watching and praying at the same time," neighbor Shondi Terry said.

Terry said her daughter heard a loud boom, which alerted them to the fire.

"It spread fast," Terry said.

She was among the neighbors who were worried the flames would also spread to their homes on what was a windy night.

"I was scared. I ran to the house and got my kids, you know? The police told me, 'Don't go in the house.' I still went in the house and got them. Everybody pray for everyone," Monique Young said.