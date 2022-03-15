Roller skating rink returning to Rockefeller Center for first time since 1940

NEW YORK - For the first time in decades, a roller rink is coming to Rockefeller Center.

Renderings show what's opening on April 15.

ImageFiction

Tishman Speyer, the owner of Rockefeller Center, is partnering with Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace for the project.

The ice rink is closing Sunday, then construction will begin.

A roller rink hasn't taken up the sunken plaza since 1940.

Admission starts at $20 for adults, and $12 for children younger than 15.

"Our goal is to build world-class spaces where everyone is welcome; spaces where connection and self expression roll free, without judgment or prejudice," said Liberty Ross, co-founder of Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace. "It's my hope to support the amazing roller skating community and the future of the sport, while welcoming the curious to the freedom and fun that is roller skating."

"Roller skating at Rockefeller Center will be a quintessentially New York moment," said Rob Speyer, CEO of Tishman Speyer. "We are thrilled to welcome Flipper's as a partner in transforming the rink level at the Center, and can't wait to see everyone out there."