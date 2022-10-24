Rocky Point barber explains how he sniffed out a man suspected of stealing catalytic converters

ROCKY POINT, N.Y. -- A barber said he saw a suspect on his surveillance camera trying to steal catalytic converters using a power saw.

"If I was one step behind, I don't think I'm going to catch him," Johnny Can said.

Can has been a barber for 30 years. He came to the Long Island town of Rocky Point from his native Turkey after serving in the Turkish military, with which he says he developed a nose for suspicious activity.

"I sniff trouble," he said.

He said he was alerted by a certain man entering his barber shop.

"I know the look -- I know what the look is, like eyeballs big, looking around, like is anybody seeing me," Can said.

While cutting and shaving, Can said he took a look at his camera screen, dropped his scissors, and went running through his parking lot.

"He was sneaking with a Sawzall in his hand. In the other hand, he had the converter was was trying to get into his car," Can said.

He said the suspect was menacing with the sharp tool and had two expensive catalytic converters, stolen, police said, from a box truck in the driveway.

"So I drag him out and we started wrestling. After the wrestling, he attacks me with the Sawzall in his hand," Can said.

Can said he grabbed the guy's car keys as the 911 call went out.

"I got him good. I got him very good, gave him to police officers on a silver plate," he said.

Can chased the man behind a church, and then towards the 25A bypass and into nearby woods.

Suffolk police took over from there, "and the K-9 came and picked up smell with the dogs and pick him up," Can said.

Daniel Labbe of Medford was arrested after he was eventually cornered in the Pine Barrens preserve. He was charged with grand larceny, auto stripping, and criminal possession of stolen property.

Residents told the barber they've also been targeted for their catalytic converters.

"That's his job. You're a news person. I'm a barber. He's a thief," Can said.

He said he has a message for all would-be thieves.

"The American dream still exists. Go to work. You're not going to make it quick, but you will make it," he said.

Labbe's bail was set at $150,000. He pleaded not guilty, and denied that he's a career criminal.

Police said charges against the suspect may be upgraded after other residents recognized him as a possible person of interest in their catalytic converter thefts.