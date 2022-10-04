Suspects wanted for latest stolen catalytic converter on Long Island
RONKONKOMA, N.Y. -- Police on Long Island are searching for the latest suspects accused of stealing a catalytic converter.
According to police, several people allegedly stole the catalytic converter from a Honda CR-V in the driveway at a home in Ronkonkoma just before 6 a.m. on Sept. 10.
Suffolk County has seen a spike in stolen catalytic converters in recent months. There were 289 reported in 2021. As of Aug. 26, 2022, 819 were reported.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.