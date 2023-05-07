Rockland County uneasy with New York City set to send up to 300 asylum seekers to Orangetown hotel

ORANGETOWN, N.Y. -- Rockland County is under a state of emergency in anticipation of the arrival of up to 300 asylum seekers at a hotel.

Orangetown Supervisor Teresa Kenny got an unexpected call from New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Friday. Adams said asylum seekers sent to New York City will head to the Armoni Inn, instead.

"Let's see if we can work this out together. But essentially, don't send them up. We're not ready for them. The community is not ready for them. Keep them in the city," said Kenny.

New York City gave up to 300 adult male asylum seekers the option to stay at the Armoni, but Kenny was told to expect no more than 100.

On Saturday, Rockland County declared a state of emergency over it. County Executive Ed Day said Rockland is already in a housing crisis.

"This is a horrible, horrible situation and from my perspective, I will not let this stand," said Day.

Orangetown is exploring its rights in the matter and has hired legal counsel.

"We're looking into maybe preemptively filing a lawsuit," said Kenny.

Adams' office said New York City will cover four months worth of the asylum seekers' stays at the hotel. The city will pay for three meals a day, health care, laundry and more services while expediting work permits.

"New York City has been left without the necessary support to manage this crisis. With a vacuum of leadership, we are now being forced to undertake our own decompression strategy," Adams said on Friday.

"Everyone goes through their own struggles and stuff. So, if they're coming here for help, I guess we could try to help as much people as we can," said one Rockland County resident.

While some support the arrivals, others don't think the county is ready.

"As a homeowner, as a member of the community of Rockland County, I felt that there should've been more details, more explanation, a little bit more honesty, and not that I'm against it," said another resident.

Lili Diaz, an asylum seeker who brought her youngest daughter with her from Ecuador, said she isn't surprised by the crowds having to be moved.

"It's too much. New York is not the same as it used to be. It's a little more complicated now," Diaz said in Spanish.

Orangetown is holding a public meeting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. A crowd is expected.