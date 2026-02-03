Hundreds gather in Rockland County to debate potential new law impacting cooperation with ICE

Hundreds of people gathered in Rockland County on Tuesday night to voice their opinions over a possible change to how county employees interact with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Many residents said they want to make sure immigrant communities are protected.

The Safety and Dignity For All Act

A bill that has yet to be written, called The Safety and Dignity For All Act, commanded the attention of hundreds of people outside and inside the county legislative building in New City.

The bill's sponsor, Legislator Beth Davidson, said the potential law would limit how sheriff's deputies and other county employees work alongside ICE and other agencies. Davidson said the shocking scenes from Minneapolis inspired the move.

"The Safety and Dignity Act is intended to address those concerns while honoring state and federal and judicial warrants and following the law," Davidson said.

However, Hudson Valley Rep. Mike Lawler, who Davidson hopes to run against as a Democratic opponent, has argued that restrictions on cooperation with ICE could impede investigations into serious crime and fraud.

Both sides well represented at the meeting

Residents from all over Rockland County showed up Tuesday night. Inside the meeting, nearly 200 people packed the room and dozens of residents presented their stances.

"If you can't regulate and stop ICE from harming our community using this bill, we will find another way," one speaker said.

Outside, the opinions continued.

"I want people to know that they can be safe here, that law enforcement needs to be on the side of the people," Rockland resident Perry Balmat said.

While others, who were just feet away, demanded lawmakers reject the bill.

"We have a sheriff's department that's working with ICE. We're deporting people, and we should be, That's what this county voted for," Aidan Rowan said.

Legislators said discussions will continue in the weeks ahead and the public will have further opportunities for input.