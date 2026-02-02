ICE controversy swirls in Rockland County, N.Y., over plan to restrict federal agency interactions

A controversial plan to restrict how Rockland County, New York, employees may interact with federal immigration agents is causing a stir in the northern suburbs.

The bill surrounding U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has not yet been written, but battlelines were already being drawn Monday in the Democratic-controlled county legislature.

"Families are living in constant fear"

Rockland County Democrats said they'll use their majority to protect residents from perceived excesses of immigration enforcement, days after Gov. Kathy Hochul announced her plan to block state and local police from cooperating with ICE on civil operations.

"Families are living in constant fear," said Carlos Alonso, an immigrant advocate. "Fear of a knock on the door, fear of sending their kids to school, fear of going to work."

The county lawmakers said they're crafting a law limiting how sheriff's deputies and other county workers interact with ICE and other agencies.

Legislator Beth Davidson, the bill's sponsor, said the law would preserve full cooperation for felony crimes and terrorism investigations.

"It's still in draft form, or we would have shared it with you this morning, but it basically precludes county employees from sharing information with federal or participating with federal civil immigration activities," she said.

"Don't want Rockland County to become Minneapolis"

Davidson said the move was inspired by the shocking scenes from Minneapolis, where ICE agents fatally shot two Americans, Alex Pretti and Renee Good.

"We don't want Rockland County to become Minneapolis. So we're taking the steps needed now to protect the people we serve. And I say again, why doesn't our congressman, and his friends over on the other side of the street, do the same?" Davidson said.

The Democrat is hoping to unseat U.S. Rep. Mike Lawler, a Republican, in the November general election.

"This debate is not about demonizing immigrants," Lawler said. "Every person deserves dignity, every family deserves safety, but Beth Davidson and the Democrats don't want to debate."

GOP congressman opposes county Democrats

Opponents put Lawler front and center, arguing restrictions on cooperation with ICE could impede investigations into serious crime and fraud.

"People illegally taking benefits and taxpayer money that they are not due? That nobody should cooperate on that? Of course they should," Lawler said.

County Democrats said they want feedback and input as they shape their legislation and promised to hold a public hearing before putting it to a final vote.