Watch CBS News
Local News

Police respond to hazmat situation at West Nyack BOCES school

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Jar of marijuana found inside West Nyack BOCES school
Jar of marijuana found inside West Nyack BOCES school 00:29

WEST NYACK, N.Y. -- Police responded to a hazmat situation at a school in West Nyack after someone found a mason jar filled with marijuana Thursday.

It happened around 10 a.m. at the Boards of Cooperative Educational Services school on Parrott Road.

Clarkstown police say the jar was taken to the principal's office. The principal and a police officer then became lightheaded.

It's not clear where the jar came from, but we're told no students were involved.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on May 18, 2023 / 7:30 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.