Police respond to hazmat situation at West Nyack BOCES school

WEST NYACK, N.Y. -- Police responded to a hazmat situation at a school in West Nyack after someone found a mason jar filled with marijuana Thursday.

It happened around 10 a.m. at the Boards of Cooperative Educational Services school on Parrott Road.

Clarkstown police say the jar was taken to the principal's office. The principal and a police officer then became lightheaded.

It's not clear where the jar came from, but we're told no students were involved.