Rockaway School District agrees to pay $9.1 million in cyberbullying lawsuit, say attorneys for Mallory Grossman's family

ROCKAWAY, N.J. -- Attorneys for a New Jersey family say the Rockaway School District has agreed to pay $9.1 million to settle a cyberbullying lawsuit.

The lawsuit was filed after the death of 12-year-old Mallory Grossman.

The Grossman family says Mallory took her own life in 2017 after being bullied for a year at Copeland School.

It's the largest settlement in a bullying case in New Jersey history.

The case resulted in the passage of Mallory's Law, which strengthened bullying laws in New Jersey.