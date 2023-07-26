Watch CBS News
Rockaway School District agrees to pay $9.1 million in cyberbullying lawsuit, say attorneys for Mallory Grossman's family

By CBS New York Team

CBS New York

ROCKAWAY, N.J. -- Attorneys for a New Jersey family say the Rockaway School District has agreed to pay $9.1 million to settle a cyberbullying lawsuit.

The lawsuit was filed after the death of 12-year-old Mallory Grossman.

The Grossman family says Mallory took her own life in 2017 after being bullied for a year at Copeland School.

It's the largest settlement in a bullying case in New Jersey history.

The case resulted in the passage of Mallory's Law, which strengthened bullying laws in New Jersey.

July 26, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

