Rockaway School District agrees to pay $9.1 million in cyberbullying lawsuit, say attorneys for Mallory Grossman's family
ROCKAWAY, N.J. -- Attorneys for a New Jersey family say the Rockaway School District has agreed to pay $9.1 million to settle a cyberbullying lawsuit.
The lawsuit was filed after the death of 12-year-old Mallory Grossman.
The Grossman family says Mallory took her own life in 2017 after being bullied for a year at Copeland School.
It's the largest settlement in a bullying case in New Jersey history.
The case resulted in the passage of Mallory's Law, which strengthened bullying laws in New Jersey.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.