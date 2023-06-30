Permeable concrete installed in the Rockaways to reduce flooding from storms

NEW YORK - Just steps from the Rockaway Beach and Boardwalk, water gushes from a hose onto the street as part of a demonstration by the city. But instead of pooling as you might expect, the water disappears like magic. That's because it is no ordinary pavement.

"It's basically the first time the city is using permeable concrete," DDC Commissioner Thomas Foley said. "It can hold about over a million gallons per year."

Built offsite, the porous panels are installed at the curb line over a layer of soil, soaking up rainwater to reduce flooding.

"We have about 11,000 square feet of them here at Beach 108," Foley said.

The demonstration marks the completion of a city project several years and more than $16 million in the making. The Reconstruction of Rockaway Corridor brings a new roadway, bike lane and resiliency measures.

"This work builds on lessons learned from Sandy," Queens Borough Commissioner Nicole Garcia said.

After devastation from Superstorm Sandy and the remnants of Hurricane Ida, the coastal area remains vulnerable to severe weather.

For DEP Chief Operating Officer Vincent Sapienza, the problem is urgent.

"We're definitely seeing more intense rainfalls. We believe that's happening from climate change. As the weather gets warmer, more ocean water gets evaporated, becomes clouds and then pours heavy rain. So flooding, in many cases, it's just a nuisance, but in some cases, it can be dangerous, life-threatening. We saw that during Hurricane Ida," he said.

With the new absorbent concrete, locals should feel an immediate benefit during heavy rainfall, experts say. It could also reduce pollution, preventing wastewater from overwhelming the sewers and pouring into Jamaica Bay.

It's an example of the type of green infrastructure required under DEP's Unified Stormwater Rule, which took effect in 2022. Officials say the porous pavement is so promising, they plan to replicate the project across the borough and beyond.

