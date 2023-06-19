Watch CBS News
Local News

Shark spotted in water off Rockaway Beach

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Shark sighting forces people out of water at Rockaway Beach
Shark sighting forces people out of water at Rockaway Beach 00:43

NEW YORK -- Many people enjoying Rockaway Beach on Monday had to get out of the water due to a shark sighting.

It was spotted around 11:30 a.m. in the Hammels section.

The Parks Department says Beach 99-74 was closed for swimming for about an hour.

"The shark was probably 50 yards out, and they called for everybody to get out of the water," Brooklyn resident Chip Newell said. "It was a brown fin. Definitely wasn't a dolphin ... There were a lot of helicopter here within a matter of probably 15 minutes. It was pretty crazy."

The NYPD did aerial surveillance, and people were allowed back in the water when it was deemed safe.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on June 19, 2023 / 7:08 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.