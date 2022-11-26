Watch CBS News
Local News

Police: Woman falls onto subway tracks in Brooklyn, 2 women sought

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for two women they believe may have pushed another woman onto the tracks in Brooklyn on Saturday morning.

It happened around 3 am. at the Rockaway Avenue station in Brownsville.

Police say the women got into an argument, and one of them ended up on the tracks.

Thankfully, no train was coming.

The woman who fell onto the tracks will be OK.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on November 26, 2022 / 6:09 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.