Son of man who was beaten by corrections officers at N.Y. prison says father's death was murder The son of Robert L. Brooks Sr., an inmate who died after being beaten by prison guards in an upstate New York facility while he was handcuffed on a medical examination table, described what he saw in the video of his father's beating as "torture ... anger and overall hate." "They murdered my father, they robbed him from me. He doesn't get to come home," Robert L. Brooks Jr. said. The Brooks family has filed a civil rights lawsuit saying the prison used excessive force in a system that tolerates violence. A spokesperson for the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision said it does not comment on pending litigation.