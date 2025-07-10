Rise Up NYC concert series returns this summer. Here's when and where to catch free shows.
Rise Up NYC, the free concert series that launched in 2022, is returning to the five boroughs this summer.
The annual event's fourth season will consist of 10 outdoor shows in July and August.
"Music and the arts are the foundations of our city, and the 'Rise Up NYC' concerts are going to light up the city that never sleeps with world-class performances all summer long," Mayor Eric Adams said in a statement, in part.
Rise Up NYC concert schedule
Here's when and where New Yorkers can catch the free concerts:
- Saturday, July 19, at Wingate Park in Brooklyn
- Sunday, July 20, at Wingate Park in Brooklyn
- Monday, July 21, at Wingate Park in Brooklyn
- Saturday, July 26, at Midland Beach, Parking Lot 8, on Staten Island
- Sunday, July 27, at Midland Beach, Parking Lot 8, on Staten Island
- Saturday, Aug. 2, on West 125th Street between Frederick Douglass Boulevard and Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard in Manhattan
- Wednesday, Aug. 6, at Orchard Beach in the Bronx
- Thursday, Aug. 7, at Orchard Beach in the Bronx
- Saturday, Aug. 16, at Roy Wilkins Park in Queens
- Sunday, Aug. 17, at Roy Wilkins Park in Queens
All concerts are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m., with doors opening at 5 p.m.
Who is performing at Rise Up NYC?
Each concert will focus on a genre or style of music and feature critically acclaimed artists, as well as local performers.
- Dancehall and Soca Night on July 19: Beenie Man, Full Blown, Preedy, and Bobby Konders and Jabba of Massive B
- R&B Night on July 20: Fabolous, Lloyd, Honey BXBY, Jon B, Funk Flex, and Jennaske
- Evening of Gospel on July 21: Hezekiah Walker, Donnie McClurkin, John P. Kee, and Erica Campbell
- Dance and Freestyle Night on July 26: Lisa Lisa, Brenda K. Starr, CeCe Peniston, DJ Skribble, Grandmaster Melle Mel & The Furious Five/Sugar Hill Gang, Joe Zangie, Dennine, Sammy Zone, and Laura Enea
- Dance and Freestyle Night on July 27: Stevie B, Rob Base, Sweet Sensation, Frankie Cutlass, C-Bank, Fascination, France Joli, and Nice and Wild
- Hip-hop and R&B Night on Aug. 2: Big Daddy Kane, and Johnny Gill
- Latin Tropical Night on Aug. 6: Luis Vargas, Jose Alberto "El Canario," El Blachy, and George Lamond
- Hip-hop Night on Aug. 7: A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, EPMD, Rakim, and Funk Flex
- Reggie and Soca Night on Aug. 16: Nailah Blackman, Rupee, Problem Child, Wayne Wonder, Luciano, and Bobby Konders and Jabba of Massive B
- R&B Night on Aug. 17: Mýa, and Bobby V
Additional artists will be announced in the coming weeks. For more information, visit riseupnycconcerts.com.
What not to bring to Rise Up NYC concerts
Pets and animals are not allowed at Rise Up NYC concert venues.
Concertgoers should also make sure they leave the following prohibited items at home:
- Alcohol
- Audio and video recording devices and equipment
- Bags and backpack larger than 16" by 16"
- Bicycles or scooters
- Blankets
- Camelback backpacks
- Chains or chain wallets
- Cameras with removable lenses and tripods
- Chairs
- Coolers larger than 8" by 6.5" by 5.5"
- Drones
- Fireworks
- Flags
- Glass or metal containers
- Illegal drugs or paraphernalia
- Laser pens and lights
- Lighters
- Musical instruments
- Toys such as Frisbees, squirt guns, beach balls, footballs, basketballs and other sports balls
- Selfie sticks
- Skateboards
- Vapes, cigarettes and cannabis
- Tents
- Umbrellas
- Weapons
- Wagons
Unlicensed vending of any kind is also prohibited at the concerts.