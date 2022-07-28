Rise Up NYC concert series kicks off in Brooklyn

Dozens attend first Rise Up NYC concert in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- Dozens of people turned up for a night out in Brooklyn on Wednesday.

It was part of an effort by the mayor's office to showcase homegrown talent and bring communities together.

The Rise Up NYC concert series kicked off Wednesday night at Wingate Park in East Flatbush. DJs from local radio stations were on hand, along with artists from right here in the city.

"It's nice because we have our peoples coming back together out here after the COVID and everything, so we're getting our community back together," Brooklyn resident Lisa May said.

"It's such a vibe in the summer, and having everyone who lives in this area come together and just enjoy," another Brooklyn resident said.

Each night will have a theme. Wednesday's show featured gospel singers, including the duo Mary Mary.

There will be two more concerts in Brooklyn this week.

In August, the city will host two concerts in Queens at Roy Wilkins Park, followed by performances in Harlem, Staten Island, the Bronx and Times Square in August and September.

The shows will certainly be appreciated by many.

"Listening to the music is very relaxing after a hard day of work. It's very relaxing," Brooklyn resident Jillian McKay Brown said.

McKay Brown attended the concert with her husband and 13-month-old daughter, McKenzley.

One aspect many concertgoers appreciated was the added security.

"It means a whole lot. Plus, I love the way they have the security over here. It's good, it makes you feel safe," concertgoer said.

"We came here. amd we feel so safe. There's security everywhere and everyone's just vibing, so we love it," another concertgoer said.

There were plenty of families enjoying the music, sharing in the positivity and good vibes.

For more information about the concert dates and locations, visit RiseUpNYCconcerts.com.