Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus returning to the big top
NEW YORK - "The Greatest Show on Earth" is coming back to the big top.
Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey have reimagined the iconic franchise, including the live show, products, and a behind-the-scenes documentary.
Feld Entertainment says the show will engage the audience to make each performance a unique experience.
The tour will visit more than 50 cities in North America, starting in the fall of 2023.
Auditions are already underway for the next cast of circus sensations.
