Watch CBS News
Entertainment

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus returning to the big top

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus returning to the big top
Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus returning to the big top 00:29

NEW YORK - "The Greatest Show on Earth" is coming back to the big top. 

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey have reimagined the iconic franchise, including the live show, products, and a behind-the-scenes documentary. 

Ringling: The American Icon Returns by Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey on YouTube

Feld Entertainment says the show will engage the audience to make each performance a unique experience. 

The tour will visit more than 50 cities in North America, starting in the fall of 2023. 

Auditions are already underway for the next cast of circus sensations. 

CBSNewYork Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on May 18, 2022 / 11:25 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.