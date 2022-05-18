Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus returning to the big top

NEW YORK - "The Greatest Show on Earth" is coming back to the big top.

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey have reimagined the iconic franchise, including the live show, products, and a behind-the-scenes documentary.

Feld Entertainment says the show will engage the audience to make each performance a unique experience.

The tour will visit more than 50 cities in North America, starting in the fall of 2023.

Auditions are already underway for the next cast of circus sensations.