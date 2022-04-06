2 NYC correction officers accused in smuggling scheme at Rikers Island

NEW YORK -- Two New York City correction officers are facing charges in connection to a smuggling scheme at Rikers Island.

They're accused of accepting bribes to help smuggle contraband, including drugs and cellphones to detainees linked to the Bloods gang.

According to investigators, one of them accepted at least $36,000 in kickbacks.

Four other suspects are also facing charges.

If convicted, they face up to five years behind bars.