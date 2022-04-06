Watch CBS News

2 NYC correction officers accused in smuggling scheme at Rikers Island

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

NYC correction officers accused of accepting bribes 00:32

NEW YORK -- Two New York City correction officers are facing charges in connection to a smuggling scheme at Rikers Island.

They're accused of accepting bribes to help smuggle contraband, including drugs and cellphones to detainees linked to the Bloods gang.

According to investigators, one of them accepted at least $36,000 in kickbacks.

Four other suspects are also facing charges.

If convicted, they face up to five years behind bars.

CBSNewYork Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on April 5, 2022 / 8:00 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.