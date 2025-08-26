3 NYC Department of Correction employees suspended following 9th death at Rikers Island this year, sources say

Three New York City Department of Correction employees have been suspended following another death at Rikers Island, sources say.

According to sources, two correction officers and a captain have been suspended.

There have now been nine in-custody deaths at the troubled jail complex so far this year.

Ardit Billa dies after being found unresponsive in jail cell

Ardit Billa, 29, was found unresponsive in his cell early Saturday by a captain and an officer conducting a tour, the DOC said. He was pronounced dead at the scene about half an hour later.

His estranged wife, Kammi Billa, is in shock. She said they were separated but remained friends.

"He was very lighthearted and charismatic, and he loved music," she said.

The medical examiner has not yet determined the cause of death.

"On behalf of the NYC Department of Correction, I extend my heartfelt condolences to Mr. Billa's family, friends, and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time. Any loss of life in our custody is a tragedy, and we are committed to a full review of the circumstances surrounding this incident," Correction Commissioner Lynelle Maginley-Liddie said in a statement.

According to court records and a criminal complaint, Ardit Billa was arrested in February for assault and petit larceny. He was being held at a unit that offers mental health programs.

Advocates say Rikers can't be fixed or reformed, must be closed

Ardit Billa's death has renewed calls from advocates who say it's time for the jail complex to permanently close.

Freedom Agenda is one of several organizations leading the charge to close Rikers, citing what it says is a history of inhumane conditions, systemic violence and racial inequities.

"The Department of Correction basically issued a routine, boilerplate condolences about the death that just happened," Freedom Agenda Co-Director Darren Mack said.

According to DOC policy, inspections of cell units are mandatory every 30 minutes.

"Jail guards on Rikers Island [are] supposed to do routine checks and walk the units. I'm not sure under this case if that didn't happen or not," Mack said.

"It doesn't make sense, and I want answers, also. Like, I think we all deserve answers," Kammi Billa said.

The Legal Aid Society, which represented Ardit Billa, is calling for an independent and impartial investigation.

"His passing is not only a devastating personal loss, but also a painful reminder of the human toll of Rikers Island's ongoing crisis," the organization said in a statement, in part.

"Rikers can't be fixed. Rikers cannot be reformed. The only solution immediately is decarceration and its closure," Mack said.

"I think justice needs to be served," Kammi Billa said.

As the investigation continues, Ardit Billa's family is preparing to return his body back to Albania for his burial.