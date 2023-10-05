Watch CBS News
27-year-old man dies while in custody at Rikers Island

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

9th person dies in custody at Rikers Island in 2023
NEW YORK -- There is new information following the death of another person in custody on Rikers Island.

The Legal Aid Society identified the victim as 27-year-old Manesh Kunwar.

The group said he was in custody for a week before he was found unresponsive and later pronounced dead early Thursday morning.

Kunwar is the ninth person to die in custody this year.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death. 

First published on October 5, 2023 / 12:54 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

