NYPD: Suspect put 81-year-old in chokehold, demanded money from teller in Glendale bank robbery

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- New video shows a man wanted after a bank robbery in Queens

It happened late Thursday morning at the Ridgewood Savings Bank in Glendale. 

According to police, the man put an 81-year-old bank customer in a chokehold and demanded money from the teller. 

He got away with about $200, police said. 

The man was described as being in his 40s, approximately 5-foot-9 and about 200 pounds. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.    

First published on April 8, 2023 / 11:04 AM

