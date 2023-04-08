NYPD: Suspect put 81-year-old in chokehold, demanded money from teller in Glendale bank robbery

NEW YORK -- New video shows a man wanted after a bank robbery in Queens.

It happened late Thursday morning at the Ridgewood Savings Bank in Glendale.

According to police, the man put an 81-year-old bank customer in a chokehold and demanded money from the teller.

He got away with about $200, police said.

The man was described as being in his 40s, approximately 5-foot-9 and about 200 pounds.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.