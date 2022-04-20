Watch CBS News

Police officers in Queens help rescue over a dozen chickens

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

NYPD officers help rescue chickens in Ridgewood, Queens 00:26

NEW YORK -- Some police officers in Queens helped rescue more than a dozen chickens.

The NYPD posted video of the rescue operation in Ridgewood on April 8.

The officers, along with the help of Animal Care Centers and ASPCA, removed the birds from a makeshift chicken coop found near railroad tracks.

They were living in deplorable conditions.

It's unclear who left them there.

CBSNewYork Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on April 19, 2022 / 8:11 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.