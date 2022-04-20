Police officers in Queens help rescue over a dozen chickens
NEW YORK -- Some police officers in Queens helped rescue more than a dozen chickens.
The NYPD posted video of the rescue operation in Ridgewood on April 8.
The officers, along with the help of Animal Care Centers and ASPCA, removed the birds from a makeshift chicken coop found near railroad tracks.
They were living in deplorable conditions.
It's unclear who left them there.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.