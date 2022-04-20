Police officers in Queens help rescue over a dozen chickens

NEW YORK -- Some police officers in Queens helped rescue more than a dozen chickens.

The NYPD posted video of the rescue operation in Ridgewood on April 8.

The officers, along with the help of Animal Care Centers and ASPCA, removed the birds from a makeshift chicken coop found near railroad tracks.

Don’t count your 🐥🐓 before they hatch! Lieutenant Hellmer and your 104 NCO’s held a joint operation with @ASPCA and @NYCACC to demolish a make-shift chicken coop that held captive birds in deplorable conditions. Thanks to their work, the 🐓🐥 are now safe and sound! @NYPDnews pic.twitter.com/RbzobKJFkV — NYPD 104th Precinct (@NYPD104Pct) April 19, 2022

They were living in deplorable conditions.

It's unclear who left them there.