Ribbon cutting today for Jackie Robinson Museum in Tribeca
NEW YORK -- Tuesday marks the grand opening for the Jackie Robinson Museum in Lower Manhattan.
The museum officially opens to the public on Sept. 5.
Today, Robinson's widow Rachel, who just celebrated her 100th birthday, will cut the ribbon.
Mayor Eric Adams is also expected to deliver remarks.
The museum is located on Varick Street in Tribeca.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.