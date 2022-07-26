Watch CBS News
Ribbon cutting today for Jackie Robinson Museum in Tribeca

Jackie Robinson Museum opens today
Jackie Robinson Museum opens today 00:19

NEW YORK -- Tuesday marks the grand opening for the Jackie Robinson Museum in Lower Manhattan. 

The museum officially opens to the public on Sept. 5. 

Today, Robinson's widow Rachel, who just celebrated her 100th birthday, will cut the ribbon. 

Mayor Eric Adams is also expected to deliver remarks. 

The museum is located on Varick Street in Tribeca. 

