Gilgo Beach murders suspect Rex Heuermann accused of underpaying employee in 2017
NEW YORK -- New York state is suing Gilgo Beach murders suspect Rex Heuermann.
The state alleges he owes nearly $70,000 for not paying an employee.
According to the lawsuit, the worker at Heuermann's architectural firm in Manhattan was underpaid by nearly $21,000 between 2017-2018.
Penalties and interested have been added to the original amount.
Heuermann pleaded not guilty to charges he killed three women whose remains were found in 2010 along a stretch of Gilgo Beach.
