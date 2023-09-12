Reports: Aaron Rodgers out for the season with Achilles tendon injury

What's next for Aaron Rodgers and New York Jets?

What's next for Aaron Rodgers and New York Jets?

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - It's the tackle felt by every Jets fan.

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is out for the season after getting injured Monday night during his first drive of the regular season, according to multiple reports.

Rodgers' debut with the Jets at MetLife was cut short. He was set to receive an MRI Tuesday.

Coach Robert Saleh said Rodgers injured his left Achilles tendon on just his fourth play when he was sacked by Buffalo's Leonard Floyd and fell awkwardly on the leg during Monday night's game against the Bills.

"Personally, I don't hurt for me. I don't hurt for our locker room. I hurt for Aaron, and how much he's invested in all this," Saleh said. "So I'm still going to say a prayer. I'm still going to hold out hope."

Third-year quarterback Zach Wilson replaced Rodgers on the field shortly after the injury.

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, center, is helped off the field after suffering an injury during the first quarter against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium on Sept. 11, 2023. Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

Rodgers stood up after falling, but needed help getting to the sidelines. He was taken to the medical tent to be examined, then limped back inside the locker room.

"Seeing it go down this first game, so quickly in, it's just -- I mean, it sucks, man. And I'm going to keep them in my prayers. It just sucks," wide receiver Garrett Wilson said.

Saleh said after x-rays came back negative Monday night, he expected Tuesday's MRI to confirm 39-year-old Rodgers will be sidelined.

Monday night, Rodgers' teammates, remained hopeful.

"He's a great teammate, a great leader. You know, it just caught us off guard, but you know we're dedicated to winning the game to him," cornerback Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner said.

Thankfully, the team still took home a 22-16 overtime win against the Bills.

Wilson is expected start for the Jets next Sunday in Dallas.

More information is expected to be released at 3 p.m. news conference.