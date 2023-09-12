Jets fans devastated by Aaron Rodgers' season-ending injury

Jets confirm QB Aaron Rodgers is out for the season with a torn Achilles tendon

NEW YORK - The news of Aaron Rodgers' injury was devastating to those Jets fans who were holding onto hope that he would be their ticket to the post-season.

"Befuddled. Bewildered. Depressed," fan Kol Kalaba said.

That's how Kalaba went to bed, and woke up, like many Jets fans, still in disbelief after watching Rodgers' season end just four plays in.

"I feel worse than the back-to-back AFC championship losses, because there was just such an excitement. I was there for kickoff, and I don't even know how to put into to words," Kalaba said.

"The whole stadium was silence. Quiet," fan Wagner Feder said.

Feder came from Brazil to watch his favorite player at MetLife.

"I'm not looking forward to a Jets season without Rodgers this year," Feder said.

Safe to say, nobody is. Rodgers gave Jets fans hope, and if you've stuck with the team, you know that's not easy.

"The Jets were the story of the NFL all summer, and boom," WFAN's Brandon Tierney said.

"You play to win the game, hello, and they did, and that's a game that nine out of 10 times, maybe 99 out of 100 times, the Jets in their history lose," WFAN's Sal Licata said.

Tierney had been hyping up fellow fans all day on the radio.

"Even though it's unfair and I've felt betrayed a million times, I'm resolute. Because when they finally kick that door down, and who the hell knows when its gonna be, its going to be worth it. That's what I tell myself, anyway," Tierney said.

Like tue Jets fans, many CBS New York's Jenna DeAngelis spoke with are sticking with their team, and still believe they're going to make it to the playoffs.