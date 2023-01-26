Jets hire Nathaniel Hackett as offensive coordinator, fueling speculation they may target Aaron Rodgers

NEW YORK -- The Jets made a move on Thursday that could lead to a much bigger acquisition down the road.

They announced the hiring of Nathaniel Hackett as their new offensive coordinator.

Hackett, 43, is coming off a forgettable stint as Denver Broncos head coach, but has had success as a coordinator in the past, helping lead teams to three conference championship games -- the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2017 and the Green Bay Packers in 2019 and 2020.

Of course, his affiliation with the Packers will likely fuel all kinds of speculation the Jets will try to acquire future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who may be on his way out of Green Bay.

We've hired Nathaniel Hackett as our offensive coordinator.



📰 https://t.co/nP2ldF4SfL pic.twitter.com/ZhuJdZWBz6 — New York Jets (@nyjets) January 26, 2023

Hackett's only season as Broncos head coach ended prematurely as he was fired after the team started 4-11 (and finished 5-12). During the offseason, ownership pulled off a massive trade with the Seattle Seahawks to get star quarterback Russell Wilson, but the move backfired, as Denver finished the season averaging just 16.9 points per game, dead last in the NFL.

So what's so attractive about Hackett? In addition to the potential Rodgers angle, as a coordinator Hackett has fielded a Top 10 scoring offense three times and worked with Jets head coach Robert Saleh when they were on Jacksonville's staff in 2015 and 2016.

Regardless if the Jets make a move to land a veteran quarterback -- they are also rumored to be interested in Derek Carr and Jimmy Garoppolo, among others -- Hackett will be tasked with developing Zach Wilson, who at this point is considered a first-round draft bust. Mike LaFleur's failure to do so played a big part in his dismissal as offensive coordinator shortly after the regular season ended.

The Jets started 6-3 this season, only to lose seven of their last eight and miss the playoffs for a franchise-record 12th consecutive season. However, they have plenty of talent on both sides of the ball.

Wide receiver Garrett Wilson, an Offensive Rookie of the Year finalist, caught 83 passes for 1,101 yards and four touchdowns, despite the fact that the Jets played four different quarterbacks -- Wilson, Mike White, Joe Flacco and Chris Streveler.

Running back Breece Hall should also be a force, assuming he successfully returns from a season-ending knee injury he suffered in Week 7. A second-round pick in last year's draft, Hall amassed 463 yards on the ground on the strength of a stellar 5.8-yard-per-carry average, and added another 218 yards on 19 receptions, with five total touchdowns, before being lost.

Though the offensive line struggled at times for various reasons and will look different in 2023, New York should benefit greatly from the return of versatile guard/tackle Alijah Vera-Tucker, who was lost for the season to a triceps injury in the same game Hall went down.

New York's defense finished the season fourth in yards allowed per game, 311.1, and fifth in points per game, 18.5, and boasts standout lineman Quinnen Williams and cornerback Sauce Gardner, who is up for Defensive Rookie of the Year.