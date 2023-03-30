Watch CBS News
Rep. Jamaal Bowman gets in heated exchange over gun control with Kentucky congressman

Congressmen Bowman, Massie share heated exchange on gun control
Congressmen Bowman, Massie share heated exchange on gun control 00:36

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- New York Rep. Jamaal Bowman, a Democrat representing parts of the Bronx and Westchester County, got into a heated exchange over gun control with a Republican congressman from Kentucky. 

"More guns lead to more death! Look at the data," Bowman shouted at Rep. Thomas Massie, who confronted him at the Capitol. 

Bowman, a former teacher, was responding to the school shooting in Nashville, where three children and three adults were killed. 

"Calm down? Children are dying, 9-year-old children. The solution is not arming teachers. Have you ever worked in a school?" continued Bowman.

President Joe Biden has called on Congress to reinstate the assault weapons ban. 

