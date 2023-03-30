Rep. Jamaal Bowman gets in heated exchange over gun control with Kentucky congressman

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- New York Rep. Jamaal Bowman, a Democrat representing parts of the Bronx and Westchester County, got into a heated exchange over gun control with a Republican congressman from Kentucky.

"More guns lead to more death! Look at the data," Bowman shouted at Rep. Thomas Massie, who confronted him at the Capitol.

Reps. Jamaal Bowman and Thomas Massie in a shouting match outside the House chamber on gun violence pic.twitter.com/dGmU25S3nz — Ellis Kim (@elliskkim) March 29, 2023

Bowman, a former teacher, was responding to the school shooting in Nashville, where three children and three adults were killed.

"Calm down? Children are dying, 9-year-old children. The solution is not arming teachers. Have you ever worked in a school?" continued Bowman.

President Joe Biden has called on Congress to reinstate the assault weapons ban.