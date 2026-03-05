Parked rental trucks are taking over Queens streets, Long Island City businesses say

Neighbors in western Queens are complaining about a truck takeover on their streets.

They say they're blocking hydrants, driveways and daily operations for local businesses.

Ryder trucks on streets

Paul Austi says parked rental trucks are taking over the streets of Long Island City.

"They'll park anywhere. The tickets don't mean a thing to them," he said.

Austi, owner of the home automation business Audio Video Crafts, has been in the neighborhood four decades. He says streets around his office, with no alternate side parking, are treated like long-term storage for all kinds of vehicles. But he says one offender tops them all: the Ryder truck.

"They park in front of fire hydrants. They park in front of driveways. Nobody can find a parking space," neighbor Joe Grant said.

"I need to load and unload things, so it affects my day-to-day business," he said. "There's no spots for my employees."

A manufacturing corner of Queens just south of the Ed Koch Queensboro Bridge includes homes, bakeries and a Ryder facility.

Ryder would not confirm the capacity of its lot or how many trucks it keeps in Long Island City, writing in a statement to CBS News New York:

"We understand the concerns regarding trucks being parked on neighborhood streets for extended periods and, in some cases, in locations that may not be permitted. While Ryder rents and leases vehicles to other businesses, we take the safe and responsible operation of our vehicles seriously. "We appreciate you making us aware and remain committed to being a responsible member of the community."

Neighbors want trucks towed

Austi is calling for the trucks to be towed.

The NYPD told CBS News New York in a statement:

"The NYPD and the 108th Precinct address illegal truck and commercial vehicle parking through regular precinct enforcement and targeted operations by the Transportation Bureau's Traffic Enforcement Division (TED). "In 2025, TED issued 22,201 truck and commercial vehicle parking summonses and conducted 35 heavy-duty tows in the 108 Precinct. TED also towed 523 vehicles and issued a total of 120,710 parking summonses in the confines of the 108th Precinct. "Additionally, the 108 Precinct issued 101 overnight commercial parking summonses and 6,017 total parking summonses during the year. Towing remains an enforcement option when illegally parked trucks create safety hazards or remain in violation for extended periods. The NYPD will continue to monitor conditions in Long Island City and take enforcement action to maintain safe and accessible streets."

The Department of Transportation confirms commercial vehicles can park on the street no longer than three hours at a time.

"Sometimes, they'll park there for two weeks," Grant said. "I don't know what's going on, but it's something that's really crooked."

Austi says he began reporting the trucks to 311 about two years ago.

Grant owns film studios in the area.

"We're suffering the consequences," he said.

