Remembering 9/11: Paying tribute to CBS2's Isaias Rivera and Robert Pattison
NEW YORK - We at CBS2 would like to extend a special word to the families of Isaias Rivera and Robert Pattison, who were lost on 9/11.
Isaias was a CBS2 engineer who worked at our transmitter inside the towers.
Robert was also a broadcast engineer who worked there.
Both men were on the 110th floor of 1 World Trade at the time of the attacks.
Their friends here at CBS2 send our heartfelt condolences to the Rivera and Pattison families.
