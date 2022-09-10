Remembering 9/11: Paying tribute to CBS2's Isaias Rivera and Robert Pattison

NEW YORK - We at CBS2 would like to extend a special word to the families of Isaias Rivera and Robert Pattison, who were lost on 9/11.

Isaias was a CBS2 engineer who worked at our transmitter inside the towers.

Robert was also a broadcast engineer who worked there.

Both men were on the 110th floor of 1 World Trade at the time of the attacks.

Their friends here at CBS2 send our heartfelt condolences to the Rivera and Pattison families.