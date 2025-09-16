Destructive Redbay ambrosia beetle found for the first time on Long Island. Here's what to know.

A new bug in New York that is small in size is causing serious damage to certain trees.

The spotted lanternfly has been making its presence known all over, especially on Long Island, but biologists like Eric Morgan are now watching for a new invasive threat: the Redbay ambrosia beetle.

"The insect, itself, doesn't kill the trees. It's actually the fungus that it carries, that will kill it," said Morgan, a professor at Farmingdale State.

What to know about the Redbay ambrosia beetle

That fungus is called laurel wilt and it has been confirmed in Suffolk County, making it the first county in New York state to deal with the problem. Researchers can't say for certain how the beetle got here, but there are theories.

"It's originally from Asia, so likely imported accidently from Asia, which is where a lot of our species have come that have been invasive and destructive," Morgan said.

While the spotted lanternfly impacts a wide range of trees, this new beetle causing concern is small and hard to spot, but deadly to only certain trees -- mainly the sassafras and spicebush.

Experts say the beetle prefers more natural areas -- not your backyard -- and could cause major harm to certain ecosystems in the wilderness.

"They both offer a huge variety of ecosystems benefits, as well as ornamental benefits, so it is tragic to see an invasive threat, that may possibly wipe them out for the island," Dan Tyska, owner of Tyska Native Plants and Consulting, said of the impacted trees.

Redbay ambrosia beetle has been destructive in other states

While the threat is just beginning here, laurel wilt has decimated millions of trees in states like Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas since 2002. Experts say it has been costing millions in agricultural losses.

"So, unfortunately, this is one of the diseases that has no real effective treatment, and to date, it has been in the Southern states, and folks there have been doing sanitation, making sure the wood doesn't get moved around," said Jessica Cancelliere, a research scientist with the Department of Environmental Conservation. "Hopefully, you can slow the spread."

Experts say the first local case started at a home in Northport, but has since spread to other nearby towns, causing concern for some homeowners.

"It is a worry, definitely, especially for future homeowners," one said.

"We don't need another bug here," another said. "I feel like it's going to spread, yes."

Experts say, if you notice trees dying early or losing leaves in summer, report them to the DEC.