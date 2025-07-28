Squishing spotted lanternflies isn't enough to eradicate the invasive insects. Here's what else you can do.

Getting rid of dreaded spotted lanternflies is now about a lot more than squishing them

The dreaded spotted lanternfly doesn't bite and doesn't sting, but we have all been told to kill the invasive insect on sight.

They are making a big comeback this summer and experts say there is a lot more you can do than just squish them to help end the threat.

"Everybody should take a look at their backyards"

It may feel like you're helping, but experts say stomping on spotted lanternflies is no longer enough. They have been spotted nearly everywhere on Long Island this month, with many residents telling CBS News New York they have seen the insects in cars, on streets, on lawns, and even on themselves.

Brittany Champey, with Spadefoot Design and Construction, says to halt the lanternflies' relentless attack on trees people need to rip out the invasive species or weeds they feed on.

"If you really want to make a difference, you have to go where they are congregating," Champney said. "The biggest impact any person can make is doing invasive species removal."

Champney says to take stock of what's growing in your yard.

"Everybody should take a look at their backyards, which of these invasive species do they have, and how can they remove them because that directly impacts the lanternfly population," she said.

That's what Spadefoot did on the grounds of the Science Museum of Long Island, replacing invasive with native plants. But in areas where invasive weeds still grow, armies of lanternflies are prevalent and about to grow wings.

What to know about the spotted lanternfly

The insects, native to China, were first seen in the U.S. in 2014. They literally suck the sap out of 100 of our plant species, including grape vines.

"Once an infestation takes over a winery they can reduce the crop by 90% or more in just one season," Champney said.

They lay their eggs of the Tree of Heaven trees, and experts say those especially should be ripped out.

"When the spotted lanternfly has access to that Tree of Heaven, that weedy species, it can lay seven times the number of eggs," said Brian Eschenaur of the Cornell Integrative Pest Management Program.

Eschenaur says along with ripping out Tree of Heaven plants in your yard, you should buy or build traps with fly paper bags and even suck the insects up with a vacuum.

"Take that Shop-Vac outside. That can be very effective," Eschenaur said.

Another thing the public can do is check cars to make sure motorists are not giving the bugs a lift out East, where Long Island vineyards are on high alert. Lanternflies have already been spotted in the Finger Lakes wine region.