Watch CBS News
Sports

Red Bulls earn 1-1 draw with Union, stay unbeaten on road

/ AP

Red Bulls graphic 00:12

CHESTER, Pa. — Lucas Lima Linhares scored the equalizer in the 66th minute and the New York Red Bulls remained unbeaten on the road, earning a 1-1 draw with the Philadelphia Union on Saturday.

The tie jammed up the standings in the Eastern Conference. Philadelphia (5-1-5) dropped into a three-way tie with Montreal and Orlando atop the standings. New York (5-2-4), which improved to 7-0-1 away from home this season across all competitions, and Cincinnati trail by one point.

Daniel Gazdag scored his sixth goal of the season on a give-and-go with Sergio Santos to stake the Union to a 1-0 lead in the 47th minute.

The Red Bulls played a man down from the 55th minute on when Dylan Nealis drew a second yellow card.

Philadelphia will face Inter Miami CF on Wednesday without midfield Jose Martinez because of a yellow-card accumulation.

First published on May 15, 2022 / 12:19 AM

© 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.