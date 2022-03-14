Watch CBS News

Red Bulls drop home opener, 1-0 to Minnesota

By CBSNewYork Team

CBS/AP

HARRISON, N.J. -- Luis Amarilla scored an all-important goal while Dayne St. Clair stopped six shots as Minnesota United earned a 1-0 victory Sunday over the New York Red Bulls.

Amarilla's game-winner came in the 51st minute to seal the win for United (1-0-2). Hassani Dotson had an assist on the goal.

The Red Bulls (2-1-0) outshot United 17-6, with six shots on goal to two for United.

St. Clair saved all six shots he faced for United. Carlos Miguel saved one of the two shots he faced for the Red Bulls.

United plays at home on Saturday against the San Jose Earthquakes, while the Red Bulls will host the Columbus Crew on Sunday.

March 13, 2022

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

