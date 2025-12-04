Rangers beat Senators 4-2 for NHL-best 12th road victory, Panarin reaches 900 NHL points

Artemi Panarin reached 900 NHL points with a goal and an assist and the New York Rangers won for the league-leading 12th time on the road, beating the Ottawa Senators 4-2 on Thursday night.

The Rangers have won five of their past six to improve to 15-12-2. They are 12-4-1 on the road.

Panarin has 311 goals and 589 assists in 781 regular-season games.

Mika Zibanejad, Will Borgen and Vladislav Gavrikov also scored, and Igor Shesterkin made 25 saves. J.T. Miller had three assists.

Drake Batherson had a goal and an assist, and Dylan Cozens also scored for Ottawa. Leevi Merilainen stopped 24 shots.

The Senators are 13-10-4. They have three of four.

Up next

Rangers: Host Colorado on Saturday.

Senators: Host St. Louis on Saturday night.