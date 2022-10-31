Watch CBS News
Rally calls on budget to fund schools that are now teaching asylum seekers

NEW YORK -- Today is the deadline for New York City public schools to submit their final headcounts for budgeting. 

The New York Immigration Coalition and several elected officials are pushing to secure more funding for schools that are now teaching asylum seekers

They say more children will be arriving after the deadline, and schools need to budget accordingly. 

Advocates will hold a rally at 11:30 a.m. near the Tweed Courthouse in City Hall Park.

First published on October 31, 2022 / 8:37 AM

