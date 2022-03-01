Police: Rakeim Wrighton, 17, found after being reported missing in Brooklyn

Watch CBS News

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- A Long Island teen has been found after police say he went missing in Brooklyn

Police sent an update saying 17-year-old Rakeim Wrighton had been found Tuesday morning.

He was reported missing the morning before in Crown Heights.    

Police said he has autism and may have been in need of medical attention. 

No further details were provided. 

First published on March 1, 2022 / 9:56 AM

