Police: 17-year-old Rakeim Wrighton missing in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- Police are looking for a 17-year-old from Long Island who has been reported missing in Brooklyn.

New York State Police say 17-year-old Rakeim Wrighton has autism and may be in need of medical attention.

He was last seen around 9 a.m. Monday near Stagg Walk in Crown Heights, Brooklyn.

Police say Wrighton lives in Nassau County and may have taken the train into the city.

They say he walks with a pronounced limp, has black hair and brown eyes, is 5 feet 3 inches tall and 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red, white and blue jacket, light blue jeans and black sneakers.

Anyone with information about Wrighton's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Nassau County Police at (516) 573-7347.