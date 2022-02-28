Watch CBS News

Police: 17-year-old Rakeim Wrighton missing in Brooklyn

By CBSNewYork Team

CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Police are looking for a 17-year-old from Long Island who has been reported missing in Brooklyn. 

New York State Police say 17-year-old Rakeim Wrighton has autism and may be in need of medical attention. 

He was last seen around 9 a.m. Monday near Stagg Walk in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. 

Police say Wrighton lives in Nassau County and may have taken the train into the city. 

They say he walks with a pronounced limp, has black hair and brown eyes, is 5 feet 3 inches tall and 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red, white and blue jacket, light blue jeans and black sneakers. 

Anyone with information about Wrighton's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Nassau County Police at (516) 573-7347.

