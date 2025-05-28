Rainy weather returns around NYC area. Here's when the showers will be heaviest.

The sunshine was nice while it lasted, but the rainy weather returns Wednesday around the New York City area.

Hope you packed an umbrella — you're going to need it by the end of the day.

Rain expected to pick up for evening commute

CBS News New York

Clouds ruled the morning with a little bit of wet weather across southern and central New Jersey.

The rain will make a little more progress into the lunch hour; but even then, only expect a drop or two of some very light rain.

All bets are off this afternoon and evening with rain overspreading the area. It will pick up tonight, too, with bouts of moderate or even heavy rain at times.

Mix of sun and clouds this week

CBS News New York

Thursday will start off a little damp and murky, but the wet weather is short lived; in fact, we will likely see some sunshine before the day is out. Not to mention, temperatures will improve, with highs closer to normal.

As for the tail end of the week, it looks like Friday starts dry, but turns wet.