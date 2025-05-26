More rain arrives in the Tri-State Area this week. Get the First Alert Forecast.

First Alert Weather: Rain coming midweek in New York - 5/26/25

First Alert Weather: Rain coming midweek in New York - 5/26/25

First Alert Weather: Rain coming midweek in New York - 5/26/25

The sun finally came out in earnest Monday, which made for a perfect end to the holiday weekend.

For tonight, skies will remain mostly clear with lows mainly in the 50s. Areas north and west will drop down into the 40s.

CBS News New York

Tuesday should start out mostly sunny, but clouds will thicken and lower as the day wears on. With highs in the mid to upper 70s, it will also be our driest day until Sunday.

How much rain to expect in the NYC area this week

By Wednesday, another wet stretch begins as a series of low-pressure systems move into the region.

While it won't be raining at all times, some heavy rain is possible from Wednesday through Saturday.

Rainfall totals through that timeframe are expected to range between 1.5-2 inches, which would add to the surplus of rain already observed this May.

CBS News New York

Along with the rain will come an uptick in humidity. Temperatures will range from the mid 60s to mid 70s.