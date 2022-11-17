Judges Rachel Juarez and Yodit Tewolde join Judge Michael Corriero on "Hot Bench"

NEW YORK -- An all new season of "Hot Bench" is underway, and there are two new judges.

Judge Rachel Juarez and Judge Yodit Tewolde are joining Judge Michael Corriero on the bench.

Wednesday, they all saw themselves on a new digital billboard in Times Square and talked about the upcoming season.

"I'm glad to be head and shoulders above everybody else," Corriero said.

"There's no better way to educate and entertain from the inside of a courtroom," Tewolde said.

"We have an educational kind of bent to us where not only are we entertaining, but we're doing our best to impart a little bit of knowledge and some tidbits about the law," Juarez said.

You can watch "Hot Bench" Monday through Friday at 9 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. on our sister station WLNY-TV 10/55.