Thousands participate in Race to Deliver 4M to benefit God's Love We Deliver in Central Park

NEW YORK -- Thousands of runners got into the spirit of giving Sunday, just ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Race to Deliver 4M to benefit God's Love We Deliver was held in Central Park.

The organization cooks and delivers tailored meals for people too sick to shop or cook for themselves.

More than 5,500 runners participated in the race organized by New York Road Runners.

This year marked the 29th running of the event.

November 20, 2022

